HM Payson & Co. Has $41.99 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,822 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 228,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.63 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,804. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

