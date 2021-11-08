HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in AutoZone by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 38,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,079,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AutoZone by 94,866.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,702.53.

AZO traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,819.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,594. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,844.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,677.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,574.34.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

