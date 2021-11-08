HM Payson & Co. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $364,127,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.79. 48,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,508,346. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

