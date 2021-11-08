HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,742 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 151.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.91. The company had a trading volume of 75,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

