Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of HEP opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

