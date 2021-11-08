Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.63 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.850 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.97 on Monday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.
