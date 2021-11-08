Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.63 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.97 on Monday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

