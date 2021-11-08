Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.Hologic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

HOLX traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $70.40. 19,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

