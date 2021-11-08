Howard Hammond Sells 4,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of FITB opened at $44.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 133.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
