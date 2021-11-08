H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.10 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.52 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

