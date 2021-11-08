Hudbay Minerals (HBM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

11/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

10/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

9/29/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Indl Alliance S.

9/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$12.60 to C$8.60. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.

9/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,328. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.59 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$485.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

