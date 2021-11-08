Hudbay Minerals (HBM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/5/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00.
- 11/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00.
- 10/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.
- 9/29/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Indl Alliance S.
- 9/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$12.60 to C$8.60. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.
- 9/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.
Shares of HBM traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,328. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.59 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.47.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$485.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
