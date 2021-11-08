Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $525.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $479.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $504.10.

HUM opened at $453.43 on Thursday. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Humana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

