Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $71,861.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00051645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00228393 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00097246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

