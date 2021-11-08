iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$84.00 by Analysts at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAG. Cormark increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.39.

IAG stock opened at C$74.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$51.38 and a 52 week high of C$76.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$72.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

