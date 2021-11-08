IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Down 3%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $145.42 and last traded at $145.46. 234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 772,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.99.

Several research firms have commented on IAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average of $157.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

