ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.37.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.