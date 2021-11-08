ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,074,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 296,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,078,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

