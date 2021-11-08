IMARA (IMRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect IMARA to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect IMARA to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMRA opened at $3.82 on Monday. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMARA stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IMARA worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMRA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

