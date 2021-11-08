IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.97. 18,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,720. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 230.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 244.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

