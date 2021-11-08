Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09), Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $8.58 on Monday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.66.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

In related news, Director Atul Pande purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immunovant stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Immunovant worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

