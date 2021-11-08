Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 173,215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Information Services Group by 17,235.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Information Services Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

