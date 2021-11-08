Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,456,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Infosys were worth $242,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.