Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,456,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Infosys were worth $242,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INFY stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
