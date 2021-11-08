InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Holdings Cut by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 8,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $16.58 on Monday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.98.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.