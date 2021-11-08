ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($18.12) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.18 ($15.51).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

