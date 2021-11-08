Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend by 68.8% over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $57.25 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $75,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

