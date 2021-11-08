Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $38,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

