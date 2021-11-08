Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $278.50

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $278.50 and last traded at $276.89, with a volume of 1370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,589 shares of company stock worth $1,512,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

