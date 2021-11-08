Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

INO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

INO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 104,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

