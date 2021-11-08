Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $384,300.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAT opened at $40.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

