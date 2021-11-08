Insider Buying: Newfield Resources Limited (ASX:NWF) Insider Buys 6,066,666 Shares of Stock

Newfield Resources Limited (ASX:NWF) insider Jack Spencer-Cotton bought 6,066,666 shares of Newfield Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,669,333.04 ($1,906,666.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Get Newfield Resources alerts:

About Newfield Resources

Newfield Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. It explores for diamond and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tongo diamond project, which covers an area of 134 square kilometers in eastern Sierra Leone. Newfield Resources Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in North Fremantle, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.