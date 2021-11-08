Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Sells $136,860.00 in Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Blacksberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00.

Shares of AKR opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

