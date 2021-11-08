Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Sells $34,800.00 in Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Blacksberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00.

NYSE:AKR opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.