Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $6,611,766.68 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $6,611,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,765,500.00.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -998.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.82. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

