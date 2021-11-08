Insider Selling: American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP Sells $296,995.84 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACC opened at $54.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,718 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 671,188 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 669,615 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.