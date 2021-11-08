Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $1,330,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $1,092,080.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $1,100,720.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02.

DDOG stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.35. 4,418,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,780. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,366.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Datadog by 12.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 220.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.