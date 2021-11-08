Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Sells $1,199,755.70 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of eBay by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,858 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 106,803 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $334,296,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

