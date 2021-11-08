Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells 9,017 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EWTX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.08. 165,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

