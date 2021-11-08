Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE FN traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $119.61. 226,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,461. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.65.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Fabrinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

