Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00.

HALO traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 643,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 109.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 170,319 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

