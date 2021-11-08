Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $28,403,176.64 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $151.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,168.00 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.28 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.84.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

