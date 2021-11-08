Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $28,403,176.64 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $151.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,168.00 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.28 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.84.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.53.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
