Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Sells $98,366.45 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
KNX opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,101,000 after buying an additional 86,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $3,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
