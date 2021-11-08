Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Sells $98,366.45 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KNX opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,101,000 after buying an additional 86,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $3,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

