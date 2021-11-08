Intellicheck (IDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Intellicheck to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $171.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intellicheck stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 1,534.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Intellicheck worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

