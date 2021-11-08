Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $573.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $40.41.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

