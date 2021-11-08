Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.54). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.28 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $573.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

