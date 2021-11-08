Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IFS opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on IFS shares. Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

