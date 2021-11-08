International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $157.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.54. 5,603,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,543. The stock has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $113.48 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

