International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.73 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.71 billion to $22.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $23.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. International Paper has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

