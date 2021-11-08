Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Intersect ENT worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 265,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 124.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

