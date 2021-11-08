Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IKTSY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.18. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.4645 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

