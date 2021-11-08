Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $27,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

