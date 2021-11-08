Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.1% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $60,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.0% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $365.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.